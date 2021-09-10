Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Jokes Tom Brady 'Has Been Playing for Like 80 Years'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Disgruntled opposing fans aren't the only ones who feel like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been dominating the NFL forever. So does longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

The star tight end joked about the seven-time Super Bowl champion's longevity when he was asked about an audible called by Brady in the third quarter Thursday that resulted in Gronk's second touchdown catch of the game en route to a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"Tom made a great call," Gronkowski told reporters. "I was actually on a route, and then he checked me into blocking, and then he checked me into blocking and releasing. He just sees it all on the field. It's impressive. I mean the guy's been playing for like 80 years, seen every defense, seen every play."

There was some thought Brady, 44, may have been slowing down late in his tenure with the New England Patriots. He threw just 24 touchdowns across 16 games in 2019, which marked his lowest full-season total since 2006.

What he's shown since joining Tampa Bay before last season is those lackluster numbers could be attributed to the Pats' lack of playmakers, not his personal ability.

Brady led the Bucs to the Super Bowl LV title in February and picked up right where he left off Thursday night in the 2021 season opener. He completed 32 of his 50 throws for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Life is easier for any quarterback when he's got myriad marquee targets at his disposal, and that's certainly the case in Tampa with Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Gronkowski. Add in a strong offensive line and the team's offense should be downright unstoppable at times this year.

Yet the Buccaneers found themselves trailing late in the fourth quarter after Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 48-yard field goal with one minute, 29 seconds left.

Brady and Co. responded with an 11-play, 57-yard drive to set up Ryan Succop for the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

"The margin of error is thin in the NFL and, one or two plays, that's the way the game is," Brady said. "Fortunately we found a way to win. I'm really happy Ryan and the field goal team made that really clutch kick at the end, that was great to see. Special teams were just awesome tonight. As a team, we all know that we've got to get back to work and try to improve."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback long stated his desire of playing until he's 45. Now that he's just one year away from reaching that goal and still playing at a top-tier level, he's pushing the goalposts back and not putting an exact timetable on how long he's going to play.

"Hopefully, I'll be here a long time," Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times before the start of the regular season. "For many years."

As long as he's protected by a strong offensive line, his play suggests he could keep playing for at least a handful more seasons as he pushes toward age 50.