Gable Steveson Says He's 'Not the Next Kurt Angle' After Signing WWE Contract

Now that he's officially a member of the WWE roster, Minnesota star Gable Steveson is attempting to set realistic expectations for his in-ring career.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist tweeted Thursday he's "not the next Kurt Angle":

WWE confirmed it signed Steveson to a deal that will simultaneously tie him to the company while allowing him to continue competing at the collegiate level. He called the move a "childhood dream accomplished."

The news was inevitable given his pedigree on the mat—a 2021 national championship in addition to his Olympic haul—and obvious passion for the business. He also appeared alongside fellow gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock at SummerSlam.

Equally inescapable were the comparisons to Angle, one of the most famous examples of a freestyle grappler making the transition to professional wrestling.

Like Steveson, Angle was a collegiate national champion and Olympic gold medalist before he eventually signed with WWE. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career and was one of the biggest stars of his era.

That's a pretty high standard for anybody to reach, let alone a 21-year-old who has yet to compete in a pro wrestling match.