Shaq Says 76ers' Ben Simmons 'Ain't That Damn Good' After Trade Request

Shaq Says 76ers' Ben Simmons 'Ain't That Damn Good' After Trade RequestSeptember 9, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal offered some pointed criticism of Ben Simmons amid the star guard's request to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Appearing on the The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall-of-Fame center said Simmons "ain't that damn good" (starts at 1:30 mark):
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Shaq and Chuck share their thoughts on Ben Simmons' reported trade request from Philly 👀<br><br>More on the full episode of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBigPodcast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheBigPodcast</a>: <a href="https://t.co/ZnXR6KPvnj">https://t.co/ZnXR6KPvnj</a> <a href="https://t.co/UvHj6OU4iU">pic.twitter.com/UvHj6OU4iU</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.