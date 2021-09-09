Shaq Says 76ers' Ben Simmons 'Ain't That Damn Good' After Trade Request

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Shaquille O'Neal offered some pointed criticism of Ben Simmons amid the star guard's request to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Appearing on the The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall-of-Fame center said Simmons "ain't that damn good" (starts at 1:30 mark):

