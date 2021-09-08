Vikings Rumors: Brian O'Neill's Contract Extension Worth $92.5M over 5 Years

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they've signed offensive tackle Brian O'Neill to a contract extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it's a five-year, $92.5 million deal.

O'Neill has been a stalwart along the Vikings' offensive line since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. He's made 46 appearances (42 starts) across his first three NFL seasons.

The 25-year-old University of Pittsburgh product started all 16 games for Minnesota at right tackle in 2020. He received a strong 78 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He's a great kid. He's very competitive," Vikings head coach Zimmer told reporters in July. "The intensity he has inside himself, and now being more of a leader, I think that's helping quite a bit."

O'Neill had one season left on his rookie contract, so he'll still count a team-friendly $2.8 million against the salary cap for 2021 before his new deal kicks in next year.

The Delaware native will continue to hold down the right tackle spot on a Vikings offensive line also expected to feature Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury and Olisaemeka Udoh.

Minnesota is set to kick off the new season Sunday when it travels to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.