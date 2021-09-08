Report: Brazilian Players Could Miss Premier League Games Due to FIFA Ruling

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

A small handful of Brazil internationals may miss the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures.

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson reported the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF) triggered a FIFA rule that prohibits players from competing at the club level for five days after the end of an international break. The rule can be applied when the players in question weren't released by their clubs to appear for their national teams.

Manchester City (Ederson and Gabriel Jesus) and Liverpool (Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson) could be without key stars as a result.

