Sunisa Lee, The Miz, Iman Shumpert Headline 2021 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Sunisa "Suni" Lee, WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and NBA guard Iman Shumpert were announced Wednesday as part of the newest Dancing with the Stars cast.

Season 30 of DWTS is scheduled to premiere Sept. 20 on ABC.

Lee won the gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastic competition at the 2021 Summer Games. She also captured silver with her U.S. teammates in the team competition and bronze in the uneven bars.

The 18-year-old Minnesota native is set to join the Auburn University gymnastics team, and she told Justin Lee of the Opelika-Auburn News she had to check the Dancing with the Stars dates to make sure she wouldn't miss her first Iron Bowl when the Tigers battle rival Alabama on Nov. 27.

"The last show is on the 22nd. I had to make sure," she said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Phew.'"

Lee added it's a unique chance following the Olympics, and appearing on the popular show will give her even greater visibility to build her personal brand during his college years given the new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules.

"I'm so excited," the Hmong American said. "It's really cool that I get this opportunity. Not many people, even celebrities, get to do this. It's really cool that I get to be a part of something like this, especially after coming off the Olympics, and multiple Olympians have done this in the past, too. I'm like following behind their footsteps a little bit."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Miz, 40, has long used the moniker "The A-Lister" as part of his with his showy, egotistical gimmick, which has been accompanied by several acting roles and a reality show, Miz & Mrs, alongside his wife and former WWE Superstar Maryse Mizanin.

Now he'll get an opportunity to take the gimmick mainstream on DWTS.

"The next title I'm after? The Mirror Ball Trophy!" The Miz told WWE's official website.

Shumpert is currently a free agent after 10 NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. The 31-year-old guard has averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds across 461 career games.

The 6'5" Georgia Tech product won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016.