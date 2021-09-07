Clippers Rumors: Harry Giles III Agrees to Non-guaranteed Contract Ahead of Camp

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are adding a bit more depth to their frontcourt, signing forward Harry Giles III to a non-guaranteed deal and giving him a chance to make the roster out of training camp, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The former Duke standout will look to compete for minutes alongside Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac.

In 38 games with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Giles averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent from the field in 9.2 minutes per night.

Giles was drafted No. 20 overall in 2017 by the Sacramento Kings but has hardly lived up to his potential.

He missed his first year as a pro because of an ACL injury and played 58 games off the bench in 2018-19 while averaging a career-best 7.0 points and 3.8 assists. The Kings gave him a bigger role the following year, allowing him to start 17 of the 48 games he appeared in as his numbers remained about the same (6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds).

It just wasn't enough to keep his job. Sacramento declined the fourth-year option on Giles' contract, and he joined Portland for the 2020-21 campaign.

After a year with the Blazers, the 23-year-old will remain on the West Coast and try to win a job with the Clippers. If he can, Giles will be working with a Finals contender to help deliver the first championship in franchise history.