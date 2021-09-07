Cedric Ceballos Posts Photo from ICU amid Covid-19 Recovery: 'My Fight Is Not Done'

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular

Former NBA star Cedric Ceballos announced he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ceballos shared a photo from the hospital Tuesday and said he was entering his 10th day in the intensive care unit.

"COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he said.

Ceballos spent 11 seasons in the NBA and played for five teams. His most notable runs came with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 52-year-old won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest after throwing down a two-handed jam while blindfolded.

The following season, he helped the Suns finish with the NBA's best record (62-20) en route to the NBA Finals. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds during Phoenix's playoff run, and a knee injury kept him out for the Finals against the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns traded Ceballos to the Lakers ahead of the 1994-95 season, and he averaged a personal-best 21.7 points that year to earn his first and only All-Star nod. He returned to Phoenix during the lockout-shortened 1996-97 campaign.

His NBA career ended in 2001, after which he appeared in a number of leagues overseas and in the United States.

Ceballos experienced a medical episode during a game with the Arizona Scorpions in the ABA, suffering a series of small heart attacks in November 2011.