Weston McKennie Dismissed from USMNT Roster After Violation of COVID-19 Protocols

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie will not play in the team's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Honduras after violating the team's COVID-19 protocols.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter provided more information in a statement Monday:

"Weston will return to Italy and will be unavailable for the match against Honduras due to a violation of team policy. There are high expectations for those who are a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and in order to be successful it’s important that everyone in the group is accountable."

McKennie already missed the squad's match against Canada due to a suspension, which he apologized for on social media:

The United States drew 1-1 with Canada on Sunday.

McKennie played all 90 minutes in the team's 0-0 draw against El Salvador on Thursday—the first World Cup qualifying match of the round.

Though specifics about the violation are not currently public, McKennie has previously been penalized for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The Juventus player also reportedly held a party in April at his house in Turin, Italy, against local restrictions, resulting in a fine.

The 23-year-old is one of the most prominent members of Team USA, entering World Cup qualifying with 24 caps and seven goals. Christian Pulisic was the only player on the roster with more international goals.

McKennie is coming off a big year at the club level, moving to Juventus last summer before scoring five goals with two assists in 34 Serie A matches in 2020-21.

Losing a proven player like this could set the Americans back even further after a disappointing start to qualifying, especially with Sergino Dest also unavailable with an ankle injury. Jackson Yueill was added to the roster Monday, although Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lleget might get the first crack at increased playing time in the midfield.