Guinea vs. Morocco World Cup Qualifier Postponed amid Conakry Coup

CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday's World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco in the Guinean capital of Conakry was postponed after a coup d'etat in the country, according to ESPN's Ed Dove.

"The Moroccan delegation are doing well and they are waiting to be evacuated," a source told Dove.

The players on Morocco's team have been instructed to wait inside their residence.

"We're at the hotel, gunshots can be heard nearby all day," Morocco's head coach Vahid Halilhodzic told L'Equipe (h/t Dove). "We're waiting for permission to leave for the airport but we're stranded for now. A plane is waiting for us, but we are not allowed to leave. And to get to the airport, it takes between 45 minutes to an hour. When you hear gunshots outside, safety is not 100 percent guaranteed."

It is unclear if the coup attempt has been successful in the country. Per the BBC, "an unverified video" showed President Alpha Conde surrounded by soldiers calling themselves the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development, with that group claiming they had dissolved the government.

But Guinea's defense ministry has claimed they have "contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants."

It is unclear if the Moroccan players will be able to leave the country via air travel. Dove noted that Air Senegal has canceled all flights out of Conakry on Sunday, though Morocco's team traveled via a chartered flight.

A number of players at top European clubs, including PSG's Achraf, Benfica's Adel Taarabt, Wolverhampton's Romain Saiss and Sevilla's Yassine Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri were in the country representing Morocco. Liverpool's Naby Keita was in the country representing Guinea.