Nets' Updated Lineup, Roster After LaMarcus Aldridge Contract, DeAndre Jordan Trade

The Brooklyn Nets made a flurry of moves Friday, trading away four draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in order to offload DeAndre Jordan while bringing LaMarcus Aldridge back on a one-year deal.

The Nets also acquired forwards Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor from the Pistons and plan to waive forward Alize Johnson.

Here's a look at the full trade and signing breakdowns as well as how it impacts Brooklyn's lineup.

2021-22 Brooklyn Nets Depth Chart

PG: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills, Jevon Carter, Marcus Zegarowski

SG: James Harden, Cameron Thomas, DeAndre' Bembry

SF: Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards

PF: Kevin Durant, Sekou Doumbouya, Paul Millsap, James Johnson, Reggie Perry, RaiQuan Gray

C: Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicolas Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Jahlil Okafor

Aldridge, 36, was expected to help the Nets contend for a title last season. After the San Antonio Spurs bought out his contract, the big man signed with Brooklyn but played just five games before a concern with his heart forced him to retire.

Now medically clear to resume basketball activities again, Aldridge is back in Brooklyn and ready to make the type of impact he expected of himself in 2020-21.

Aldridge told ESPN in a statement:

"I retired in April based on what I believed was the wisest precautionary decision for my personal health at the time, but further testing and evaluation by several top physicians has convinced the doctors, myself and the Nets that I'm fully cleared and able to return to the rigors of the NBA. I loved my brief time with Brooklyn and am excited to rejoin the team in pursuit of a championship."

Jordan, meanwhile, isn't expected to remain in Detroit too long. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pistons plan to buy out the remaining two years of his four-year, $39.9 million contract and let him pursue a new club in free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be a "serious contender" to sign Jordan, per Wojnarowski.

All that's left for the Nets to do now is prove they have the roster to contend with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. After falling to the Bucks in seven games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Brooklyn may have all it needs to reach the Finals in 2021-22.