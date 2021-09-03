Tyler Herro's $5.7M Contract Option for 2022-23 Picked Up by Heat

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Miami Heat exercised the team option in guard Tyler Herro's contract for 2022-23 on Friday, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

That decision locks in Herro at a salary of just over $5.7 million for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

Herro, 21, was selected 13th overall in the 2019 NBA draft out of Kentucky by the Heat. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 campaign.

The 6'5" guard is preparing to enter his third NBA season after being a key offensive contributor primarily off the bench in each of his first two years with the Heat.

As a rookie in 2019-20, Herro appeared in 55 regular-season games, making only eight starts. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers made, while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Herro truly flashed star potential during the playoffs that season, as the Heat went all the way to the NBA Finals where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 21 playoff games, Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 trifectas made.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Herro followed that up with a productive 2020-21 season in which he played in 54 games and made 15 starts. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists, all of which were new career highs. He also made 2.0 three-pointers per game, shot 43.9 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from deep.

The Heat did some roster shuffling this offseason, as they brought in point guard Kyle Lowry and forward P.J. Tucker, while parting ways with guards Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic.

With Nunn and Dragic no longer in the picture, it stands to reason that Herro will see a bump in minutes and perhaps even start more often.

If Herro's upward trajectory continues over the next two seasons, he could be in line for a significant raise when he becomes a restricted free agent in 2023.