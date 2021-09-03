Woj: Juancho Hernangomez Traded to Celtics for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards

AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Boston Celtics reportedly acquired Juancho Hernangomez in trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a second-round pick swap in the 2026 NBA draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal Friday.

Hernangomez's stay in Memphis was short. The Grizzlies received the 25-year-old Spanish forward Aug. 25 along with Jarrett Culver as part of the trade sending Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2016 first-round pick has now switched teams three times since February 2020. He started his career with the Denver Nuggets, who traded him to Minnesota to start his recent nomadic journey.

He's averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field across 257 career appearances.

Hernangomez will mostly play a stretch 4 role for Boston and could also see some minutes at center as part of small-ball lineups under new head coach Ime Udoka.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies increased their backcourt depth with the additions of Dunn and Edwards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dunn, who's struggled with injuries throughout his five-year NBA career, was limited to four appearances for the Atlanta Hawks last season. His best statistical campaign with the Chicago Bulls in 2017-18 when he averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Edwards played a limited role across two seasons with the Celtics after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He's averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 68 games.

Both players will compete for minutes behind the Grizzlies' starting backcourt tandem of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks to open the 2021-22 season.