Drake Name-Drops Giannis, Sha'Carri Richardson, More on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake makes several sports references and name-drops on his newest album, Certified Lover Boy, which was released Friday.

Perhaps the most impressive was the ability to seamlessly fit the name of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo into a set of lyrics on the track "7AM On Bridle Path":

"Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo

"I made north of the border like Vito Rizzuto

"Throwin' parties in Miami, they lovin' us mucho

"With the ho ratio, I'm like David Caruso."

Drake also gave a shoutout to American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

"And I'm like Sha'Carri, smoke 'em on and off the track," he rapped on "No Friends in the Industry".

Here's a look at some of the other sports-related mentions on the album:

"In the Bible": "Think I'm Tiger Woods, the way I'm teed off thе 17."

"The Remorse": "Can't picture bein' a hubby, finger too stubby to fit a ring on, unless Kawhi wanna run it back."

"You Only Live Twice": "Still runnin' the game. Don't ask me about the practice."

The last line is likely a reference to the infamous practice rant by Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

It's also no surprise Drake was able to fit a link to the Raptors on the album, though it's unlikely Kawhi Leonard will be running it back in Toronto anytime soon after signing a four-year, $176.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in August. He helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Certified Lover Boy is Drake's sixth studio album and his first since Scorpion in 2018.