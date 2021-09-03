Windhorst: DeAndre Jordan Likely to Be Bought Out If LaMarcus Aldridge Rejoins Nets

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

DeAndre Jordan's time with the Brooklyn Nets could come to an end if the team brings back LaMarcus Aldridge.

Appearing on The Jump, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Nets, who would be rostering six centers, will likely buy out Jordan's contract if they re-sign Aldridge (starts at 1:35 mark).

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Aldridge has received medical clearance to return to the NBA.

Aldridge surprisingly announced his retirement on April 15, saying in a Twitter post that he experienced an irregular heartbeat during a game with the Nets five days earlier:

Charania noted the Nets are the favorite to sign Aldridge. The seven-time All-Star originally joined Brooklyn's roster on March 28 after receiving a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 52.1 percent from the field in five starts with the Nets before retiring.

Jordan was part of Brooklyn's spending spree in July 2019. He signed a four-year, $39.96 million deal to play alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The 33-year-old has appeared in 113 games over the past two seasons combined, averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and a block per contest.

The Nets still owe Jordan $19.7 million over the final two years of his contract.