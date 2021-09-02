4-Star SG Jaden Schutt Commits to Duke over MSU, Iowa, Creighton, More

Source: 247Sports

Duke's men's basketball team has added a high-profile recruit for its 2022 class, with Jaden Schutt committing to the school Thursday.

He announced his decision to play for the Blue Devils while speaking to Travis Branham of 247Sports:

"They just made me feel like a priority. They didn't really pressure me during the recruiting process, it didn't really feel like I was being recruited at all. It was just talking to the coaches and it felt comfortable. It was all very genuine. I believe in coach [Jon] Scheyer, his staff and their ability to help me grow as a player and as a person."

A 6'5" shooting guard at Yorkville Christian High School in Illinois, Schutt is a 4-star prospect and the No. 14 player at his position in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Schutt had received offers from a number of powerhouse programs, including Michigan State, Creighton, Iowa and Florida.

Even though legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski has already announced he will retire after the 2021-22 season, it hasn't had an impact on recruiting for the Blue Devils.

Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports called Schutt a "fundamentally sound player in all aspects of the game ... who can really shoot."

Former Duke star Jon Scheyer, who has been an assistant on Krzyzewski's staff since 2014, will take over as head coach at the end of the upcoming season.

Scheyer is already off to a fantastic start on the 2022-23 Duke roster. Schutt joins 5-star recruits Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski as players who have already committed to play in Durham, North Carolina.

Schutt's shooting will allow him to make an instant impact for a program that has national title aspirations every year.