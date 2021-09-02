Michael Jordan's Used Underwear to Be Auctioned Off; Reportedly Worn 'Regularly'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

For the Michael Jordan fans who can't get close enough to the NBA legend, Lelands auction house is providing a new way to experience His Airness, selling off his game-worn underwear.

An auction insider told Oil Coleman of Page Six that the briefs were worn "regularly."

One lucky Jordan collector will get to claim the briefs MJ wore underneath Bulls—and North Carolina—shorts.

Here's how Lelands describes the lot:

"Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams. Originating from a family member of MJ's "Last Dance" security guard John Michael Wozniak, it even has a dry cleaning tag inside with the last name "Wozniak" as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan, with the iconic last name on the waistband. About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself including suits, ties, belts, and jackets."

Bidding starts at $500 and will run through September 25. As of Thursday evening, the highest bid was $976 with eight bids submitted.

The briefs may not fetch as much as some of Jordan's iconic shoes or trading cards, but there may not be a stranger piece of MJ's memorabilia for sale anytime soon.