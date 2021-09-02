Mavericks Rumors: Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis Work Out For Dallas

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Veteran free-agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis worked out for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski.

Per that report, "Thomas appeared to be in great shape, sources say, as he works to make an NBA return."

Thomas, 32, appeared in just three games for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020-21 season, averaging 7.7 points and 1.7 assists.

The two-time All-Star and 2016-17 second-team All-NBA selection was one of the game's most electric scorers in his prime, but injuries and a waning interest in his services around the league have held him to just 87 total games in the past four seasons, spread out between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Pelicans.

Stephenson, 30, has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2018-19 season, when he made 68 appearances for the Lakers, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The mercurial Stephenson was a solid defender and secondary playmaker in his prime and has worked out for several teams this summer.

Finally, the 35-year-old Ellis hasn't played an NBA game since the 2016-17 season. Ellis made a career out of being a dangerous scorer (17.8 career PPG), averaging over 20 points per game four times in his career.

But by the end, that scoring prowess had tapered off somewhat, with Ellis posting just 8.5 points per game in 74 appearances for the Indiana Pacers in his final season. Nonetheless, Ellis told Empire Sports Media in August he has been trying to make a comeback for several years.

"I believe I still have a lot in my tank," he said. "I can still play five years."

The Mavericks have the room to add depth at the guard and wing positions, with Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith the three obvious starters at those positions but some question marks behind them.

Nonetheless, any of Thomas, Stephenson or Ellis would be joining the Mavericks on the fringes of the roster if signed, with Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson, Sterling Brown and Josh Green slated for rotation roles at guard and wing.