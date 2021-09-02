FA Youth Cup Match Abandoned After Player Collapses on Field

Miguel Pereira/Getty Images

An FA Youth Cup match was abandoned on Thursday after a player collapsed on the pitch, according to Darren Wells of the Mirror.

West Bridgford hosted the match against Boston United, but it was halted when a player suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. Jacob Thorburn of the Mail reported paramedics used a defibrillator on the field.

Three ambulance crews were brought to the scene.

Boston United later announced the match was abandoned.

Journalist Chris Williams provided an account at the scene:

The FA Youth Cup features players under 18 years old competing in a tournament featuring clubs throughout England and Wales.

Thursday's matchup was part of the preliminary round between lower-level squads, with the winner set to face Dunkirk or Bourne Town in the first round based on the draws. More prominent clubs, including from the Premier League enter later in the competition, similar to the senior FA Cup.