Canadiens' 1st-Round Pick Logan Mailloux Suspended Indefinitely by OHL

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Logan Mailloux, the Montreal Canadiens' first-round draft pick in July, has been suspended by the Ontario Hockey League.

The OHL announced an indefinite suspension for Mailloux stemming from conduct that resulted in a criminal fine while he was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in 2020.

Per the league's announcement, Mailloux will be eligible to apply for reinstatement on Jan. 1, 2022.

"A decision regarding reinstatement will be based in part on his conduct since his return to Canada and the appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision," the statement reads.

There was a lot of controversy around Montreal's decision to select Mailloux with the No. 31 pick.

Prior to the draft, The Athletic's Katie Strang and Corey Pronman reported Mailloux was "issued a summary fine, akin to a conviction in Swedish court, for 'Kränkande fotografering' (offensive photography constituting an invasion of privacy) and 'Förtal' (defamation)."

The fine stemmed from Mailloux taking a photograph of a woman—without her consent—performing a sex act and circulating the image among some of his teammates with SK Lejon.

"I do not think that Logan has understood the seriousness of his behavior," the woman told Strang and Pronman in an email.

Mailloux announced on July 20, three days prior to the draft, that he was renouncing himself from this year's class because he didn't feel he'd "demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 Draft."

Despite not wanting to be selected by any team, the Canadiens decided to select the 18-year-old with their top pick.

"It was totally irresponsible and a stupid act that I committed without thinking twice," Mailloux told reporters in a statement after the draft. "I know I caused a lot of harm to this person and her family, and I regret doing this stupid and egotistical act. I deeply regret it. What I did is now unfortunately a part of both of her life and mine. I've apologized to her, but nonetheless this will follow her for the rest of her life. For that, I deeply and sincerely regret it."

Canadiens owner Geoff Molson did announce that Mailloux was not going to participate in rookie training camp or main training camp, and they would "reassess Logan's readiness to be part of our organization" at a later date.

Mailloux was expected to start the 2021-22 season with the London Knights in the OHL.