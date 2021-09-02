5-Star SG Prospect Bryson Warren to Play in Overtime Elite League

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Bryson Warren, a 5-star combo guard in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's signed a contract with the Overtime Elite league.

Warren, rated as the No. 17 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023, attracted scholarship offers from several top college basketball programs, including Kansas, Michigan and Texas Tech, before opting for the professional route.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

