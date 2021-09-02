X

    5-Star SG Prospect Bryson Warren to Play in Overtime Elite League

    September 2, 2021

    Bryson Warren, a 5-star combo guard in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's signed a contract with the Overtime Elite league.

    Warren, rated as the No. 17 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023, attracted scholarship offers from several top college basketball programs, including Kansas, Michigan and Texas Tech, before opting for the professional route.

