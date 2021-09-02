Video: LeBron James' New No. 6 Lakers Jerseys Being Printed After Switch from No. 23

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The NBA season is approaching, and, with it, the opportunity for Los Angeles Lakers fans to purchase new LeBron James jerseys.

That is because he will no longer wear No. 23.

Instead, he will don the same No. 6 he wore during his four-year run with the Miami Heat. Fanatics is already printing out the new jerseys for the star in Purple and Gold:

Perhaps this will give James the opportunity to have the Lakers retire two different jersey numbers for him. They already did so for Kobe Bryant (Nos. 8 and 24), and James led the team to a championship while wearing No. 23.

A championship is a realistic goal in No. 6 as well considering he will be surrounded by some of the league's most notable players in Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and even Carmelo Anthony.

The King has two championships in No. 23 and two championships in No. 6. Now No. 6 has a chance to break the tie.