Warriors Trade Rumors: GS Has 'Zero Intention' of Moving Young Players for Veterans

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have "zero intention" to trade young players for veterans, which likely rules out a blockbuster deal for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons in the near future.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Thursday the Warriors "aren't currently initiating any trade calls" surrounding the youth on their roster and would only change that stance if it's an "obvious bargain."

Golden State has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Simmons since Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday the point guard informed the Sixers' front office of his desire for a trade and his interest in "three California teams."

It comes after the Dubs were linked to a potential trade for a star leading up to July's draft. No such deal was made as they opted to keep both of their lottery picks, selecting forward Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7 and guard Moses Moody at No. 14.

Kuminga and Moody joined a Warriors 25-and-under group that also includes James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole.

It was speculated Golden State may be willing to part with some of that young talent for an immediate upgrade to an otherwise veteran-laden roster led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

For now, it doesn't appear that's the case. The Dubs have 14 players under guaranteed contracts for the 2021-22 season and "everyone internally is under the assumption" they'll all remain with the team, per Slater.

Specifically, the Warriors' front office "collectively remains higher" on Kuminga and Wiseman than the league as a whole and don't want to use them merely as trade sweeteners as part of a deal that would likely include Andrew Wiggins for salary purposes, according to The Athletic report.

Golden State would certainly be a soft landing spot for Simmons as he'd take on far less offensive responsibility in the lineup alongside Curry and Thompson, which would allow his all-around ability to shine through and push the conversation about his shooting struggles to the background.

Slater noted it's always possible the Warriors circle back to the 25-year-old Australian around the trade deadline depending on how the season is going and if the three-time All-Star is still with the Sixers, but for now, it appears they're content to enter the new campaign with their current group.

Golden State is scheduled to open the regular season Oct. 19 when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.