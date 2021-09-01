WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard Will Produce Revamped NXT

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and Executive Director of SmackDown and Raw Bruce Prichard will produce the revamped version of NXT.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer broke the news (h/t Bryan Rose of Wrestling Observer).

"It's gonna be like the old NXT," Alvarez said. "I have heard from several people now that when they go back to live shows, this is going to be a McMahon-Prichard production."

Rose also relayed more information via Meltzer.

"Additionally, Dave Meltzer reports that McMahon and Prichard will be behind the big decisions, not the little ones, and will be behind marketing, promotion, and direction," Rose wrote. "Their role in booking may only be regarding those at the top."

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan previously revealed to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport on Aug. 22 that NXT would be going in a different direction.

"We're doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT," Khan told Helwani. "In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It's gonna have a whole new look, it's gonna have a whole new feel."

As for what those changes may be, Paul Davis of wrestlingnews.co provided an idea on Aug. 15 after citing a report from Meltzer:

"The idea is to revert back to what NXT was several years ago when it was a true developmental brand and McMahon wants to focus on signing younger wrestlers and he wants to focus on signing wrestlers that look like they can headline a WrestleMania. In other words, McMahon wants bigger wrestlers and he wants them to learn the WWE style and wrestle less like what is seen on the independent scene."

The NXT brand was introduced in Feb. 2010. Multiple wrestlers who spent at least a few months there have become some of WWE's biggest current stars, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.