    Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Men's International Goal Scorer with 110th Goal

    Add another accomplishment to Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career. 

    The Portugal forward became the all-time leading goal scorer in men's international history with an 89th-minute goal against Ireland on Wednesday during a World Cup qualifier, scoring his 110th international tally to surpass Iran's Ali Daei:

    The Manchester United star didn't wait for long to extend his lead as the all-time scoring leader, scoring the game-winner for Portugal in the sixth minute of extra time. 

