Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Men's International Goal Scorer with 110th Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Men's International Goal Scorer with 110th GoalSeptember 2, 2021
Add another accomplishment to Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career.
The Portugal forward became the all-time leading goal scorer in men's international history with an 89th-minute goal against Ireland on Wednesday during a World Cup qualifier, scoring his 110th international tally to surpass Iran's Ali Daei:
FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup
💥 He's done it!<br><br>🇵🇹 <a href="https://twitter.com/Cristiano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cristiano</a> (110)<br>🇮🇷 Ali Daei (109)<br><br>🔥 A phenomenal run of 49 goals in his last 47 Portugal appearances makes the monster from Madeira the outright leading scorer in men's international history. Take a bow, legend 🙇♂️ <a href="https://t.co/WFO7XbuKr8">pic.twitter.com/WFO7XbuKr8</a>
The Manchester United star didn't wait for long to extend his lead as the all-time scoring leader, scoring the game-winner for Portugal in the sixth minute of extra time.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.