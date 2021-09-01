Report: Unvaccinated NBA Players Need Exemptions to Play in Certain Home Markets

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

NBA players in home markets that require vaccinations to enter arenas or practice facilities will need religious or medical exemptions to play if they are unvaccinated, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

As of now, those markets include New York City (Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks) and San Francisco (Golden State Warriors). Unvaccinated visiting players will not need an exemption to play.

It may not be much of an issue, with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts telling Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports in July that 90 percent of players were vaccinated (it's unclear if that number is for partially or fully vaccinated players).

Additionally, all team staff that interacts with players and referees will be required to be vaccinated (though referees may also be exempted for valid religious or health reasons):

The NBA cannot make such requirements for the players, since such decisions would have to come from the NBPA. Local jurisdictions like San Francisco and New York can enforce such rules, however, which could put unvaccinated players in those locales in an uncomfortable situation if they are opposed to the vaccine without a valid medical or religious reason.

The NBA will additionally require any fans sitting within 15 feet of the court to either be vaccinated or be able to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, per Charania:

The coronavirus pandemic first shut down most major leagues in 2020. When leagues resumed, some games had no fans.

The NBA expects to have full-capacity crowds for the 2021-22 season.