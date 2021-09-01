Zach Randolph, Tony Allen to Have Jerseys Retired by Grizzlies During 2021-22 Season

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Wednesday that they will retire the jerseys of both Zach Randolph (No. 50) and Tony Allen (No. 9) during the 2021-22 season.

Allen was told the news on the Chris Vernon Show:

Randolph's retirement ceremony will come on Dec. 11 against the Houston Rockets, while Allen's event will take place on Jan. 28 against the Utah Jazz.

The two players were part of the organization's most successful run, earning seven straight playoff appearances from 2011-17, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

The franchise debuted in 1995-96 as the Vancouver Grizzlies and only has four other playoff appearances outside of that stretch—all first-round losses.

Randolph is one of only three Memphis players to earn an All-Star selection along with Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol. The power forward was named to two All-Star games during his eight years with the Grizzlies, averaging 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game from 2009-17.

He led the team in scoring three times during this stretch.

Allen only averaged 8.9 points per game during his seven seasons in Memphis (2010-17), but he helped craft the team's identity as a hard-nosed, defensive squad.

The guard was named to the NBA All-Defensive team six times while with the Grizzlies, including three first-team selections.

Both will now be honored by the organization with teammates Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr. potentially not far behind them.