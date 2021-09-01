Report: Erling Haaland Remains Manchester United's Top Transfer Target Next Summer

Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly still plans to make a major push to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland next summer despite Tuesday's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

ESPN's Mark Ogden reported Wednesday the Ronaldo reunion "will not impact" the Red Devils' pursuit of Haaland, who can trigger a €75 million release clause in his contract after the 2021-22 season.

The Ronaldo situation came together quickly during the final stages of the transfer window. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said Aug. 21 the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hadn't expressed interest in leaving the Italian club, but that changed over the following week and set the stage for his return to Old Trafford.

Ogden reported the agreement to bring back the 36-year-old Portuguese legend was "financed outside" United's planned transfer budget, but it still won't impact the future pursuit of Haaland.

The Red Devils are expected to face competition from several European giants, including Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, for the 21-year-old Norwegian sensation, per Ogden.

Haaland is coming off a tremendous season for Dortmund in which he recorded 37 goals and 10 assists across 36 appearances in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League. He's off to another fast start, tallying three goals and two assists in the first three domestic league matches this term.

The dynamic striker has been a coveted target for the last several transfer windows, but so far he's not been keen on trying to force his way out of Westfalenstadion.

"Well, I have a contract for a couple of fine years, so I am respectful towards my contract," Haaland told reporters in May.

He's under contract through June 2024, but the release clause next summer could make a transfer financially viable for many of Europe's biggest clubs.

Beating out the likes of Bayern, City, PSG and Real Madrid for Haaland would be a major statement for United as it looks to regain its status as an annual contender in Europe. It last won the Premier League in 2012-13 and the Champions League in 2007-08.

Ronaldo, who scored 33 goals between Serie A and the UCL last season, can provide a short-term boost in that quest, but Haaland is potential a long-term building block for United.