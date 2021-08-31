Ohio State's Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs 3-Year NIL Contract Worth $1.4M

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By reclassifying into the class of 2021 and enrolling at Ohio State a year earlier than expected, Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers has guaranteed himself at least $1.4 million in NIL compensation.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the freshman backup has agreed to a multiyear deal with GTSM. Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reported the deal is for three years.

It's the second NIL agreement Ewers has signed since leaving high school. The former Southlake Carroll High School star already has an agreement with Texas-based Holy Kombucha.

While he may be biding his time at the bottom of the depth chart for now, it seems inevitable Ewers will get an opportunity to become the face of college football sooner than later.

247Sports named the signal-caller the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021, with recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks comparing him to former NFL star Philip Rivers and projecting Ewers as a future top-10 pick:

"Understands how to protect himself as a runner and minimize shots. Shows encouraging pocket presence and awareness. Senses pressure and knows how to react to it. Also willing to stand and deliver under duress and will take a big shot if it means hanging in there to make the necessary throw. Occasionally will take risks, but that also is part of what makes him so good. Release quickness is good in general but could still quicken a bit at times. Elite QB prospect at the top of the 2022 cycle, at his position and across the board. Future impact high-major starter with long-term potential to be taken high in the NFL Draft."

The Buckeyes were able to land Ewers—their highest-rated prospect of the past two decades—after he decomitted from Texas last October. He also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC, but he essentially could've had his pick of any school he wanted.

Whether or not Ewers' college career takes off and leads him to the NFL, the top prospect has already become a millionaire. That type of financial security may already prove worth enrolling a year early.