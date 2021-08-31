Report: Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix Swap Talks Held by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly continue to make a late push to acquire Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid before the summer transfer window closes Tuesday by offering Antoine Griezmann in a potential swap.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported the latest conversations could hinge on Diego Simeone, who's "keen" to work with Griezmann again after the forward left the club in 2019 to join Barca, but the Atletico manager does not want the reunion to come at the expense of Felix.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

