Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Placed on PUP List Due to Recovery from Quad Surgery

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The New England Patriots will be without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore for at least the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

Gilmore's agent, Jason Chayut, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Gilmore will be placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from quad surgery.

Gilmore missed the final two games last season with a partially torn quad that required surgery.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported in March that Gilmore wasn't expected to miss any offseason workouts and would be ready to go when the regular season begins.

Gilmore did skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamp earlier this summer due to a contract holdout. He told NFL reporter Josina Anderson, "I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out."

The Patriots owe Gilmore $7 million in base salary this season. He is set to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

Injuries limited Gilmore to only 11 games in 2020. The 30-year-old had the best season of his career two years ago when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league with 20 pass breakups and six interceptions, as the Patriots allowed an NFL-low 14.1 points per game.

Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million contract with the Patriots as a free agent in March 2017. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

The earliest that Gilmore will be able to return from the PUP list is New England's Oct. 24 game against the New York Jets.