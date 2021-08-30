Wizards' Cassius Winston Talks Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, More in B/R AMA

Will Newton/Getty Images

Cassius Winston spent his rookie season with the Washington Wizards and the G League's Erie Bayhawks, making 22 NBA appearances and averaging 1.9 points per game. He recently signed another two-way contract with the team.

The former Michigan State star answered a number of questions during a B/R AMA on Monday, from what he learned while at MSU to what he gleaned from Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal during his rookie campaign.

@Not_JerryJones During your years at MSU, who motivated you to grow your game ?

There were a lot of good people there. Some of my teammates like Miles Bridges, Xavier Tillman. The GA (general assistant) at the time also helped me a lot in the gym. Chris Fowler also pushed me to take it to the next level.

@DekeGeek How were you feeling when you beat that Duke squad with Zion, Cam & RJ in the NCAA Tourney?

Beating that team felt amazing. The work we put in that year - everyone doubted us. To go out there and just be confident and make history, people are going to remember that game for a long time. Going to a Final 4, all that work you put in is something you’re going to remember.

@NotMitchTrubisky What was your initial reaction to seeing March Madness canceled when the pandemic first got serious?

I was shocked and disappointed. I wanted one more last go at it to make a bigger run, so to be able to not have that opportunity, I was shocked. It happened real fast out of nowhere.

@ClutchCity13 What was the most valuable thing you gained from your time at Michigan St?

The most valuable thing I gained from my time at Michigan State basketball-wise was to win and win at a high level, it's gotta be every day. You gotta be consistent with your passion, energy and work ethic. That's something Coach Izzo taught me. To be great consistently, you have to go 100% every time you step on that floor. Every time I get on the floor now, I'm ready to go all out.

@Saxophony How does college ball compare to the NBA? Pressure-wise, speed, environment, etc.

The NBA is the best basketball in the world. You see it every night. It's a whole different level. College felt the same way when you just get there. When you get to the NBA, even when you thought you figured it out, it's back to the drawing board.

@LittleJ20 What aspect of your game do you think translated the best to the pro level?

I think my playmaking and shooting are things that can always help you out. Those abilities will help our team win.

@Cutler420 What was your 'Welcome to the NBA' moment?

In training camp I had to guard Russ. That was before I even got out there. It was crazy. When I scored my first basket, it was also pretty eye-opening to just know I'm there.

@DocJelly47 What did you learn from Russ this past season?

His mindset is unmatched. He prepares every day the same way. He goes 110% every day. He's going to be him. That's one of the biggest things I've learned. He's gonna be confident in who he is no matter what. He isn't worried about what other people think about him.

@CamJam1314 What is it like to play with Bradley Beal?

Super talented, super down to earth. He's always there to give me advice, give me help. He's been a great vet and he's just talented. He works on his game every day. He does the right things to show why he's on another level.

@Brann24 What is your favorite part of D.C.?

It might be the food. They got good food here. I've been able to get around once some of the restrictions were lifted a bit.

@SilasA What advice would you give to younger hoopers?

One of the most important things is to believe in yourself and surround yourself with people who believe in you. Once you put all the work in, don't doubt yourself in anything because you've seen what you're capable of.

@Dandincanlas Do you have any personal goals for the upcoming season?

I want to crack the rotation, contribute to my team and help them win. I think we can get things rolling in D.C. again.

Rapid Fire

@atoure1 Favorite retro Jordan and colorway?

Bred 3s - easy.

@Heathjehu The hardest player you've had to guard?

De'Aaron Fox

@OTD_Andre Who has the best gameday drip on the Wizards?

Russ got it. I'll give Russ it.

@Atoure1 Top 5 Detroit artists?

Baby Face Ray, Sterl Gotti, Baby Money, Baby Smoove,

@Shank_S What's worse getting your ankles broken or getting dunked on?

Getting your ankles broken. A lot of people get dunked on.

@TheEemeraldCity Who's your favorite Spartan of all time?

A tie between Kalin Lucas and Denzel Valentine