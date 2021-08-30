X

    Warriors Rumors: Darren Collison to Work out for GSW; Last Played for Pacers in 2019

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2021

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Veteran guard Darren Collison reportedly will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

    Collison, 34, last played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers in the 2018-19 season. He retired after that campaign. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!