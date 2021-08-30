Warriors Rumors: Darren Collison to Work out for GSW; Last Played for Pacers in 2019

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Veteran guard Darren Collison reportedly will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Collison, 34, last played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers in the 2018-19 season. He retired after that campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

