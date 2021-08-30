NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Thaddeus Young Being Pursued by Suns, More Contenders

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly "among the contenders who have pursued" veteran forward Thaddeus Young, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania said the San Antonio Spurs are "expected to receive strong interest" in Young after receiving him in the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Young, 33, averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes per game last season, making 68 appearances (23 starts). He was a solid player off the bench for Chicago in his two seasons with the team.

The Spurs aren't lacking for options at power forward, however. If they play smaller, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott or Chandler Hutchison can slide over to the 4. They also have Al-Farouq Aminu, Luka Samanic and Drew Eubanks at the position.

Young may also prefer to join a contending team at this stage in his career, if possible. While the Spurs have a solid stable of young players, they aren't among the elite in the Western Conference. More than likely, they'll be battling for a play-in seed.

The Suns, on the other hand, would give Young the potential chance to compete for a title. He'd also fit into the roster nicely as the backup 4 behind Jae Crowder, filling a major need for the team.

It would be a logical pursuit for Phoenix, assuming they could line up a compensation package enticing enough for the Spurs.