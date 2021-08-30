Paul Millsap Rumors: Warriors, Nets, Bulls, Clippers Pursuing Deal with FA Forward

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran forward Paul Millsap remains on the free-agent market, but he reportedly has a number of options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic listed the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls as being among the teams pursuing Millsap. The Los Angeles Clippers are also "expressing interest."

The 36-year-old spent the past four years with the Denver Nuggets, starting 36 of his 56 games in 2020-21. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, which was the first time since 2007-08 that he averaged fewer than 10 points.

Despite the decline in production, Millsap remained a key part of the Nuggets' rotation. He finished fourth on the team in win shares, per Basketball Reference.

In 2019-20, Denver outscored opponents by 8.8 points per 100 possessions with Millsap on the court. That was the best mark on the team among players with at least five games played.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game across his 15 seasons in the league. He has also remained efficient on offense since joining Denver four years ago, having shot 37.1 percent from deep and 47.8 percent overall over that stretch.

Though Millsap is no longer a go-to option like he was with the Atlanta Hawks, he could be an ideal addition for a squad looking to fill its rotation with an experienced player who can help on both ends of the court.

Brooklyn has already filled its roster with proven veterans such as stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden as well as Patty Mills and Blake Griffin. Millsap could be another weapon for a Nets squad looking to contend for a title.

The Warriors and Bulls are simply hoping to get back into the playoffs, and each team could use added frontcourt depth to go with their perimeter scorers.

Los Angeles already has a few similar options on the roster, including Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris, but NBA teams can never have too much depth.