Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Execs Believe 'It's Only a Matter of When' Star Is Dealt

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

NBA training camp is fast approaching, and Ben Simmons is still a Philadelphia 76er.

Opposing teams don't think that will be the case for much longer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported executives around the league believe "it’s only a matter of when—not if—the All-Defensive team stalwart is moved."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.