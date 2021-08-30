X

    Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Execs Believe 'It's Only a Matter of When' Star Is Dealt

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    NBA training camp is fast approaching, and Ben Simmons is still a Philadelphia 76er.

    Opposing teams don't think that will be the case for much longer.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported executives around the league believe "it’s only a matter of when—not if—the All-Defensive team stalwart is moved."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!