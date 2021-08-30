Jake Paul Says It's 'Bulls--t' That a Judge Scored Fight in Favor of Tyron Woodley

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul had some choice words in the ring after his split-decision victory over Tyrone Woodley on Sunday night, but not for his opponent so much as the sole judge who scored the bout in Woodley's favor.

After winning 77-75, 75-77, 78-74, Paul said it's "bulls--t" that Woodley was considered a winner by anyone after eight rounds.

According to Showtime Stats, Paul landed 34 percent of his punches thrown (71-for-207) while Woodley landed nearly 32 percent (52-for-163). Even after being declared the winner, Paul still found a reason to get upset in the ring.

Woodley agreed with the sole judge who scored in his favor, arguing that he won the fight and calling on Paul for a rematch.

"Off the top, I want an instant rematch," Woodley said in the ring post-fight. "Nobody's going to sell a pay-per-view like we did."

For his part, Paul said he would agree to a second bout with Woodley so long as the former MMA star gets a tattoo that reads "I love Jake Paul". Much to Paul's delight, Woodley didn't even blink at the suggestion.

Part of Woodley's claim that he won the bout stems from an early power punch that sent Paul stumbling into the ropes. While that was easily a turning point for Woodley, the 39-year-old appeared to let Paul right back into the fight at that moment. Woodley stepped back momentarily, allowing Paul to regain his composure before he tried to land another blow that could've knocked the YouTuber out.

That split-second decision may have decided the fight.

Woodley believes a rematch would prove him right. Paul thinks the judge who scored against him is flat-out wrong.

It doesn't appear either fighter is heading home happy. They may, however, have just launched themselves on a path that leads to Paul-Woodley II in the near future. Woodley has some ink to add to his collection of tattoos before then.