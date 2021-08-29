Report: Harrison Smith, Vikings Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Minnesota Vikings have signed safety Harrison Smith to a four-year extension worth $64 million, according to Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN Radio.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided full details of the new deal:

Smith has spent his entire nine-year career in Minnesota, earning five Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro selection after being taken in the first round of the 2012 draft.

The 32-year-old finished last season with 89 tackles and 10 passes defended, while his five interceptions match a career high.

Smith's 28 career interceptions is better than all but two players currently on an NFL roster.

The safety has also showed his versatility over the past decade, tallying 13.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss in his career. Adding the fact he has started 63 of 64 possible regular-season games over the past four years and Smith has proved to be an elite player for Minnesota.

It will lead to a significant raise after entering 2021 with a $10.23 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

The $16 million in average money over the life of the extension would rank second among NFL safeties, behind only Jamal Adams.