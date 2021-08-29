Broncos GM Calls Teddy Bridgewater 'a Winner' After Being Named QB1 over Drew Lock

AP Photo/Bart Young

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has full confidence in Teddy Bridgewater after Bridgewater won the preseason quarterback battle against Drew Lock.

“Teddy’s a winner,’’ Paton said Saturday on 9News/Channel 20. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. Obviously, Carolina was a tough spot for him. He’s a winner. He’s poised. He has quite the confidence about him. We have a young offense. I just thought Teddy would fit with this young offense, help stabilize it, and take it to the next level.”

Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season with the Carolina Panthers. While it was a rough campaign for the veteran, he was still better than Lock, who was among the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks in 2020.

The Broncos are something of a sleeping giant with young, high-quality skill position players but have the biggest glaring flaw on their roster at quarterback.

If Bridgewater can be an even league-average starter, Denver could be a playoff team.