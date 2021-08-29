TMZ: Evander Kane Says Estranged Wife Anna Swung Their Baby Daughter, Assaulted Him

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

In new court documents, San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane says his estranged wife Anna was abusive to him on several occasions.

TMZ Sports reported Kane was granted a temporary restraining order against Anna after detailing at least four times when she became physically violent, beginning in 2019. The final incident took place in July, with Kane alleging his wife "dangerously swung around their baby daughter" during an argument.

Kane also alleges Anna punched him in the face during three other incidents detailed in the restraining order request. He is seeking a permanent restraining order.

The couple married in 2018, but Anna filed for divorce in July, alleging Evander bet on NHL games, cheated during the relationship and has been an absentee father to the couple's daughter. Kane has denied all allegations levied against him.

"I love my daughter. I will and always have taken care of my daughter in every way possible," Kane wrote in a tweet. "I have always made sure her mother has had everything she's needed and more. I have tried to de-escalate our divorce issues and be as civil and calm as anyone in this position could. I have tried to set up FaceTime calls and visits with her. I have had some FaceTime calls but not every day as I would like because of being restricted by her mom. She has refused me to see her and has unfortunately tried to use my daughter as leverage."

Anna is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.