Former MLB Player Juan Encarnacion Accused of Sexually Assaulting Daughter in May

The following article discusses details regarding allegations of sexual violence against a minor.

Former Major League Baseball player Juan Encarnacion has been accused of sexually assaulting his daughter in the Dominican Republic, ESPN confirmed Saturday.

The child's mother said the alleged assault of the minor happened in May. Encarnacion remains in custody without bail at the Palace of Justice in Santo Domingo as he waits to meet with a judge over the weekend.

Per ESPN:

"According to a report published by Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, Rosalba Ramos, the head of the prosecution, pointed out that the authorities requested a year of preventive detention against the former player.

"The prosecution argues that Encarnacion, 45, entered the room of the minor while she was sleeping and touched private areas of her body, committing the sexual assault for which he is accused."

Encarnacion could face up to 15 years in prison.

A two-time World Series champion with the Florida Marlins (2003) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006), Encarnacion spent 11 years in Major League Baseball. He played for the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to Florida and St. Louis.