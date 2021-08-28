3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy Set for 2021 BIG3 Basketball League Championship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2021 BIG3 Championship Game is set, with 3 Headed Monsters set to take on Trilogy next Saturday from Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

This year's title game will be a rematch of the first-ever BIG3 Championship in 2017. Trilogy won that matchup 51-46 behind 22 points from Rashad McCants.

Saturday's semifinal featured the top four teams in the league during the regular season squaring off. Tri-State clinched the No. 1 overall seed thanks to its 51-36 victory over Triplets last week.

Tri-State, Triplets and 3 Headed Monsters finished the regular season with identical 6-2 records, followed by Trilogy at 5-3. Those four teams made the playoffs with the top four point differentials in the league.

2021 BIG3 Semifinal Results

3 Headed Monsters 51, Triplets 39

Trilogy 50, Tri-State 42

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 BIG3 Championship Game

Matchup: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 4

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Despite coming into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, Trilogy was playing much better than its ranking. The team had the third-best point differential in the BIG3 during the regular season (+40).

Trilogy was able to build off that momentum with a 50-42 victory over top-seeded Tri-State to clinch a berth in the title game.

Jarrett Jack did most of the heavy lifting for Trilogy on the offensive end. The Georgia Tech alum scored a BIG3-record 35 points and made 14 of the team's 20 field goals.

Rebounding was one key difference in the game for Trilogy. James White and Amir Johnson combined for 21 rebounds, one fewer than the entire Tri-State team had combined.

White finished the game with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists. He also had three blocks and made three three-pointers.

Earl Clark led Tri-State with 18 points and nine rebounds. Justin Dentmon added 12 points in defeat. Tri-State's 42 points were its lowest in a game all season. This also marks the team's first loss since Aug. 5 against Power.

3 Headed Monsters clinched its spot in the title game with a dominant second-half performance against Triplets.

After trailing 25-23 going into the intermission, 3 Headed Monsters went on a 28-14 run to secure the team's second appearance in the championship game.

This was also a revenge game for the Monsters, who lost 51-45 to Triplets in the regular season Aug. 5.

That game followed a similar pattern as this one, with 3 Headed Monsters going on a second-half scoring barrage. The difference in the first matchup was Triplets were up 27-12 at the end of the first half that it was able to hold on for the win.

This time around, though, Kevin Murphy engineered the comeback for 3 Headed Monsters. He dropped a game-high 29 points, including the winning three-pointer, and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds.

Rashard Lewis was the only other player for the Monsters that reached double-figures in scoring. The former NBA All-Star dropped 12 points and had a block.

Jannero Pargo and Al Jefferson had outstanding performances in the loss. Pargo scored 20 points on six field goals, all of which came from three- or four-point range.

Jefferson finished one point shy of a double-double. He had nine points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists.

This will be the first appearance in a title game for 3 Headed Monsters since the BIG3's inaugural season in 2017. It lost 51-46 to Trilogy.