    3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy Set for 2021 BIG3 Basketball League Championship

    Adam WellsAugust 29, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    The 2021 BIG3 Championship Game is set, with 3 Headed Monsters set to take on Trilogy next Saturday from Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. 

    This year's title game will be a rematch of the first-ever BIG3 Championship in 2017. Trilogy won that matchup 51-46 behind 22 points from Rashad McCants. 

    Saturday's semifinal featured the top four teams in the league during the regular season squaring off. Tri-State clinched the No. 1 overall seed thanks to its 51-36 victory over Triplets last week. 

    Tri-State, Triplets and 3 Headed Monsters finished the regular season with identical 6-2 records, followed by Trilogy at 5-3. Those four teams made the playoffs with the top four point differentials in the league. 

    2021 BIG3 Semifinal Results

    3 Headed Monsters 51, Triplets 39

    Trilogy 50, Tri-State 42

    2021 BIG3 Championship Game

    Matchup: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy

    Date: Saturday, Sept. 4

    Start time: 4 p.m. ET

    Watch: CBS

    Despite coming into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, Trilogy was playing much better than its ranking. The team had the third-best point differential in the BIG3 during the regular season (+40). 

    Trilogy was able to build off that momentum with a 50-42 victory over top-seeded Tri-State to clinch a berth in the title game. 

    Jarrett Jack did most of the heavy lifting for Trilogy on the offensive end. The Georgia Tech alum scored a BIG3-record 35 points and made 14 of the team's 20 field goals. 

    BIG3 @thebig3

    JARRETT JACK ARE YOU SERIOUS? <br><br>Hits the game-winner. <br><br>Sets a new BIG3 single-game scoring record. <br><br>Sends his team to the Championship. <a href="https://twitter.com/Jarrettjack03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jarrettjack03</a> <a href="https://t.co/scgN3Cb1Cn">pic.twitter.com/scgN3Cb1Cn</a>

    Rebounding was one key difference in the game for Trilogy. James White and Amir Johnson combined for 21 rebounds, one fewer than the entire Tri-State team had combined. 

    White finished the game with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists. He also had three blocks and made three three-pointers. 

    Earl Clark led Tri-State with 18 points and nine rebounds. Justin Dentmon added 12 points in defeat. Tri-State's 42 points were its lowest in a game all season. This also marks the team's first loss since Aug. 5 against Power.

    3 Headed Monsters clinched its spot in the title game with a dominant second-half performance against Triplets. 

    After trailing 25-23 going into the intermission, 3 Headed Monsters went on a 28-14 run to secure the team's second appearance in the championship game. 

    This was also a revenge game for the Monsters, who lost 51-45 to Triplets in the regular season Aug. 5.

    That game followed a similar pattern as this one, with 3 Headed Monsters going on a second-half scoring barrage. The difference in the first matchup was Triplets were up 27-12 at the end of the first half that it was able to hold on for the win. 

    This time around, though, Kevin Murphy engineered the comeback for 3 Headed Monsters. He dropped a game-high 29 points, including the winning three-pointer, and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    KEVIN MURPHY AND THE THREE HEADED MONSTERS!!!<br><br>They punch their ticket to <a href="https://twitter.com/thebig3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thebig3</a> championship game!!! <a href="https://t.co/HQf4eZjEge">pic.twitter.com/HQf4eZjEge</a>

    Rashard Lewis was the only other player for the Monsters that reached double-figures in scoring. The former NBA All-Star dropped 12 points and had a block. 

    Jannero Pargo and Al Jefferson had outstanding performances in the loss. Pargo scored 20 points on six field goals, all of which came from three- or four-point range. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    A corner three is how <a href="https://twitter.com/thebig3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thebig3</a> playoffs start! <br><br>Catch the action on CBS! <a href="https://t.co/aZVFO5TVdL">pic.twitter.com/aZVFO5TVdL</a>

    Jefferson finished one point shy of a double-double. He had nine points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists. 

    This will be the first appearance in a title game for 3 Headed Monsters since the BIG3's inaugural season in 2017. It lost 51-46 to Trilogy. 

