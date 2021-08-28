X

    BMW Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay Tied for Lead After Round 3

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau appear headed for a Sunday showdown to determine the BMW Championship winner, but a horde of golfers is within reach.

    Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the third round at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland as the co-leaders at 21-under Saturday. Sungjae Im is solo third at 18-under, and four others are tied for fourth at 17-under.

    Cantlay drilled a 15'11" eagle putt on the par-five No. 2 hole before birdieing the third following a fantastic drive that left him just 3'3" away from the pin.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Firing on all cylinders.<br><br>Eagle gives <a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrick_Cantlay</a> the outright lead. 🦅 <a href="https://t.co/W9zr9unFLX">pic.twitter.com/W9zr9unFLX</a>

    A string of seven straight pars then led to three consecutive birdies to move to 21-under:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    He can't help but smile. 🙂<br><br>Three straight birdies (!) from <a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrick_Cantlay</a> to take the outright lead <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a>. <a href="https://t.co/5jPNhQeB1u">pic.twitter.com/5jPNhQeB1u</a>

    Cantlay set a record with his putting efforts through two rounds:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Can't-miss <a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrick_Cantlay</a>. 🕳<br><br>He sets the record for lowest SG: Putting (+11.174) through the first two rounds of a TOUR event in the ShotLink era. <a href="https://t.co/9u54bZTPEl">pic.twitter.com/9u54bZTPEl</a>

    The flat stick let him down a bit Saturday, however. Most notably, he missed an 8'11" par putt on No. 18 to fall into a tie with DeChambeau.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Speaking of which, DeChambeau's round was rather eventful.

    He birdied No. 3 before earning eagles on the fourth and fifth holes.

    His prodigious power helped him on the eagle holes before the putter took over. DeChambeau ended up making a 25-footer on No. 4 and a 53-footer on No. 5.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Third eagle of the week. 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/b_dechambeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_DeChambeau</a> is making it look easy. He leads by 1. <a href="https://t.co/1mULCr6heb">pic.twitter.com/1mULCr6heb</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Back-to-back EAGLES. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/b_dechambeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_DeChambeau</a> rolls it in from 53 feet after driving the green. <a href="https://t.co/NNKwmu0xnt">pic.twitter.com/NNKwmu0xnt</a>

    Those efforts helped him go 18-under through a 24-hole stretch.

    He added birdies at No. 8 and No. 11 to move to 23-under, but a bogey on the 12th and a double bogey on the 13th dropped him three strokes.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    DeChambeau finds the water again on 13.<br><br>A double bogey puts him one back. <a href="https://t.co/FQ3HMUnMs4">pic.twitter.com/FQ3HMUnMs4</a>

    DeChambeau finished one-under on the final five holes to earn the co-lead.

    Im is three shots back after he finished his round with a pair of birdies to move to solo third at 18-under.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Making birdies look easy.<br><br>Sungjae Im rolls it in on 18 to move into 3rd. <a href="https://t.co/KMtZcrXUa4">pic.twitter.com/KMtZcrXUa4</a>

    Four others are tied at 17-under: Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer and Sergio Garcia.

    McIlroy and Burns each finished their days at seven-under to move to 17-under for the tournament.

    McIlroy didn't finish with a bogey on his card, and nailing this 43'10" birdie from the fringe at No. 1 certainly helped:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Beginning the day with a birdie bomb. ✔️<br><br>Nothing to it, <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a>. <a href="https://t.co/zdnf3si8Rx">pic.twitter.com/zdnf3si8Rx</a>

    Burns finished strong with birdies on three of his last four holes.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    What a finish for <a href="https://twitter.com/Samburns66?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SamBurns66</a>. 👏<br><br>He birdied 3 of his last 4 to finish 17-under.<br><br>Celebration earned. He's currently T3. <a href="https://t.co/elffhNo1QJ">pic.twitter.com/elffhNo1QJ</a>

    Ancer and Garcia each posted their third straight round of 67 or better on the week. Garcia notably had four birdies during a seven-hole stretch:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Four birdies in the last seven holes for <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSergioGarcia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSergioGarcia</a>. 📈<br><br>He entered the week No. 44 in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a> and is now projected No. 27. <a href="https://t.co/NJwz78IpdI">pic.twitter.com/NJwz78IpdI</a>

    Jon Rahm, who is second in the FedEx Cup standings, was 19-under through 12 holes but shot three-over from Nos. 13-18 to end his round solo eighth at 16-under.

    Television coverage for Round 4 starts on Sunday at noon ET on the Golf Channel. The coverage will move to NBC at 2 p.m.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!