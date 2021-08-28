Kings' Marvin Bagley III Drops 'Ya'll Must've Forgot II' Song Featuring Roy Jones Jr.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Retired boxing champion Roy Jones Jr., Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III and rapper Sm Bullett released a new single entitled "Y'all Must've Forgot II" on Friday, per TMZ Sports.

The single follows Jones' track, "Ya'll Must've Forgot," which appeared on the 2002 album Round One: The Album.

Bagley is also an accomplished rapper who goes by the name MBEFIVE. He has released numerous singles before, including "Look at Me Now" in 2018 and "Late Nights" in 2021.

The former Duke star has spoken about his passion for music before, speaking with Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated in 2018.

“I take it serious. You got some people who try to make music just for fun and mess around with it. But I really study music and rappers like Tupac and the rappers before us. I just try to learn as much as I can and get better with my music as well as basketball.”

Bagley has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over his three-year career.