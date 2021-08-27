TMZ: Jaxson Hayes Shoved Police Officer into Wall Before Being Tased in Arrest Video

AP Foto/Tyler Kaufman, archivo

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes appeared to shove a police officer into a wall prior to being tased and arrested in July.

Body camera footage from the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show Hayes push one of the officers into an exterior wall of the house that belongs to Hayes' girlfriend.

TMZ noted officers were blocking Hayes' path into the home after cops were called to the scene by a woman who said she "received 'disturbing' texts from her cousin who said Hayes was 'getting loud and violent.'"

The video also shows multiple officers restraining Hayes on the ground before using a Taser on him at least once. While being restrained Hayes said, "I can't breathe."

Per the Associated Press, Hayes was arrested on July 28 "after a struggle with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute and used a Taser before handcuffing him."

Hayes was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, but he was later released on bond. A woman decided against cooperating with the LAPD investigation into the 911 call about a domestic dispute.

LAPD chief Michael Moore announced on Aug. 4 the start of an internal investigation into the officers' possible use of excessive force in Hayes' arrest.

TMZ obtained a letter from the Los Angeles Police Protective League to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, in which the union called for Hayes to be suspended for "causing injury" to one of the officers, obstructing the domestic abuse investigation and going into an "obscenity-laced tirade."

The NBA has yet to make any announcement about potential disciplinary action involving Hayes.

The 21-year-old Hayes is entering his third season with the Pelicans. He has appeared in 124 games combined over the past two seasons.