Report: Manchester City Won't Sign Cristiano Ronaldo amid Man United Transfer Rumours

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Manchester City has reportedly pulled out of the race to land superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo in a transfer from Juventus.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City has made it clear that it is no longer in on Ronaldo, and it never agreed to terms with Ronaldo or on a transfer fee with Juventus.

Romano also reported that Premier League rival Manchester United is now preparing an offer for Ronaldo, and the club is "confident" it will be able to land him.

