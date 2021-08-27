Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Start Scholarship Fund For Davidson Female Athletes

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are partnering with Davidson College in North Carolina to boost women's sports on campus.

According to ESPN's Tory Barron, the two are launching the Curry Family Women's Athletics Initiative by contributing an undisclosed amount to launch a scholarship endowment meant to immediately help more than 200 female athletes on campus.

Steph Curry, a former standout at Davidson and a current star guard for the Golden State Warriors, announced the venture Thursday via his Instagram page.

"This one hits home," Curry wrote. "[Ayesha and] I are excited to announce the Curry Family Women's Athletics Initiative aimed at helping close the inequity gap in women's sports starting with [Davidson College]. It's on all of us to help female scholar-athletes keep shining. Let's goooo Cats!"

In a statement announcing the gift, Davidson noted it has the equivalent of 26.13 scholarships for its women's teams with half committed to women's basketball. The NCAA allows for up to 105 scholarships for women's programs.

The Curry family wants to help bridge that gap at Steph's alma mater.

"The Currys' gift and vision provide an unprecedented push forward for Davidson Athletics and our exceptional scholar-athletes," Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie said.

"This gift and additional support of the initiative will raise our competitiveness and open up our educational and athletic experiences to more young women. Beyond Davidson, the Currys are sending an important message about addressing the broad inequity in women's athletics and the importance of unlocking opportunities today and into the future. Davidson aims to lead in this space and build solutions to these issues on our own campus."

More than a decade after putting Davidson in national spotlight with a run to the Elite Eight in 2008, Curry continues to give back to the place that helped launch his career. Yet as he works toward a more inclusive future for Davidson athletics, he said it's not his past success that led him to impact the department's future.

"As a father of two girls, I want them to grow up knowing there are no limitations around what they can accomplish," Curry said. "I encourage Davidson alums, families and friends to join us as we create more equitable funding across all Wildcat athletics programs. The hope is that our contributions, together, will foster an unbiased, more equitable society that leads to a better world."