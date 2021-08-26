Brock Lesnar Reportedly Under WWE Contract For 'At Least 8 Matches'

AP Photo/Don Feria, File

Brock Lesnar made his surprising return to WWE at SummerSlam, and it could just be the start of a busy stretch for the superstar.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), Lesnar signed a new contract with WWE that will last "roughly a year and a half" and could feature eight matches.

The first bout for the Beast Incarnate is likely to come against Roman Reigns, which makes sense after staring down the WWE universal champion at the end of Saturday's pay-per-view:

Reigns had just defeated John Cena to defend his title, but his celebration was interrupted before the end of the show.

Lesnar's last appearance for the company came at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 where he suffered a loss to Drew McIntyre for the WWE title. The 44-year-old could have another chance at a belt with a feud against Reigns, with WWE Crown Jewel in October potentially setting the stage for his next fight.

