Report: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Definitely' Wants to Leave Juventus, Asks Club to be Sold

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has "definitely decided to leave" his current club amid transfer speculation, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added Ronaldo won't be available for the next match, and Juventus is awaiting an official bid from Manchester City.

Rodrigo Faez and Gabriele Marcotti of ESPN reported Manchester City are "close" to reaching an agreement to sign the forward. Juventus are reportedly seeking around €28 million on a transfer fee.

The move would come just over a week after Ronaldo fired back at transfer rumors in an Instagram post.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff," the player wrote.

Manchester City could be looking for a new high-priced option after initial target Harry Kane reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham.

The reigning Premier League champions already set a British record with the acquisition of Jack Grealish to go with other attacking players like Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and others. The club could now get even stronger by adding one of the best players in the world over the last 20 years.

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his career, helping Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus all win league titles. He has a combined five Champions League titles in his career and could help Manchester City win its first after losing in the final last year.

The 36-year-old also remains a threat on the pitch, scoring 60 goals in 66 Serie A matches over the last two seasons.

It could create an exciting partnership if Manchester City is able to complete the move before the transfer window closes Tuesday.