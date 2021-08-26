Orioles Snap 19-Game Losing Streak vs. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Baltimore Orioles broke their 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 comeback win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Outfielder Anthony Santander scored three runs and had three hits to lead Baltimore to its first win since Aug. 2, when the O's beat the New York Yankees 7-1.

Santander and Cedric Mullins each hit solo home runs in the first inning off Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani to give Baltimore a 2-0 lead.

Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, the Orioles became the only team to hit multiple home runs off Ohtani in the same game with those blasts. The presumptive American League MVP entered the night with an 8-1 record, 2.79 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 100 innings this year.

However, the Angels scored six consecutive runs (two in the second, four in the fourth) to take a 6-2 advantage. The fourth inning featured Brandon Marsh's three-run blast and a solo shot by Jared Walsh.

The O's slashed the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame thanks to DJ Stewart's two-run homer.

Mullins' RBI groundout in the seventh cut the lead in half once again before the O's exploded for five runs in the eighth.

A pair of bases-loaded walks, an Austin Hays two-run, pinch-hit double and a Mullins sacrifice fly got the job done.

ESPN's Jayson Stark noted this stat after the O's took the eighth-inning edge:

The Angels went down in order in the ninth. The victory means the longest losing streak in MLB's modern era will stay at 23 games—set by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 47-107 season.

The 1988 Orioles, who started their season 0-21, are second on that list. The 1969 Montreal Expos, the 1916 and 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1906 Boston Americans are tied at third with 20 losses apiece.

The Orioles are now 39-86 after the win.